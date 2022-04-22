Eggless banana chocolate chip muffin

22 Apr 2022 00:00 | Updated at: 22 Apr 2022 07:07

JEYASHRI SURESH

Eggless banana chocolate chip muffins are soft, buttery and loaded with banana flavour.

These are quick and easy to make as you require only a handful of basics ingredients.

Incredibly soft and moist, the muffins are healthy and delicious and can be enjoyed as a snack. Preparation time: 10 minutes Baking time: 14 minutes Makes: 5 Ingredients: Plain flour: ½ cup Whole-wheat flour: ¼ cup Baking soda: 1 tsp Banana (long variety): 2 Vanilla essence: 1 tsp Oil: ¼ cup Powdered jaggery: ¼ cup Chocolate chips: ¼ cup Method: 1) Puree the banana in a mixer. 2) Transfer the puree to a bowl and add vanilla essence, oil and jaggery. You can add white or brown sugar also. Mix well, ensuring there are no lumps. 3) Sift the plain flour, whole-wheat flour and baking soda into a bowl. 4) Add the wet mixture to the flour. Then add the chocolate chips, reserving some for topping. 5) Gently fold the mixture and combine everything well. Do not over-mix. 6) Scoop the muffin batter into a lined muffin tray. Add chocolate chips on the top. 7) Heat the oven to 160 deg C and bake for 12-15 minutes. 8) When the muffins are cooked, remove the tray from the oven and cool them on a wire rack. Enjoy the muffins warm. Notes: a) Chocolate chips can be replaced with nuts. c) The muffins remain well in room temperature for two days and in a fridge for up to a week.

 tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com

 
 
