Eggless banana chocolate chip muffin

JEYASHRI SURESH

Eggless banana chocolate chip muffins are soft, buttery and loaded with banana flavour.

These are quick and easy to make as you require only a handful of basics ingredients.

Incredibly soft and moist, the muffins are healthy and delicious and can be enjoyed as a snack. Preparation time: 10 minutes Baking time: 14 minutes Makes: 5 Ingredients: Plain flour: ½ cup Whole-wheat flour: ¼ cup Baking soda: 1 tsp Banana (long variety): 2 Vanilla essence: 1 tsp Oil: ¼ cup Powdered jaggery: ¼ cup Chocolate chips: ¼ cup Method: 1) Puree the banana in a mixer. 2) Transfer the puree to a bowl and add vanilla essence, oil and jaggery. You can add white or brown sugar also. Mix well, ensuring there are no lumps. 3) Sift the plain flour, whole-wheat flour and baking soda into a bowl. 4) Add the wet mixture to the flour. Then add the chocolate chips, reserving some for topping. 5) Gently fold the mixture and combine everything well. Do not over-mix. 6) Scoop the muffin batter into a lined muffin tray. Add chocolate chips on the top. 7) Heat the oven to 160 deg C and bake for 12-15 minutes. 8) When the muffins are cooked, remove the tray from the oven and cool them on a wire rack. Enjoy the muffins warm. Notes: a) Chocolate chips can be replaced with nuts. c) The muffins remain well in room temperature for two days and in a fridge for up to a week.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com