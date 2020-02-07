Eggless oats chocolate chip cookies

Oats and chocolate make a delicious combination. These cookies have the goodness of oats too. Perfect for tea time.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Makes: 12 cookies

Ingredient: Oats: 3/4 cup Whole wheat flour: 1/4 cup Brown sugar or raw sugar or Gula melaka: 1/3 cup Choco chips: 1/4 cup Baking soda: 1/8 tsp Milk: 2 tblsp Butter (melted): 3 tblsp Vanilla essence: 1 tsp

Method: 1) Powder the oats in a mixer. 2) Place the oats powder, whole wheat flour, baking soda and chocolate chips in a wide bowl. 3) Take the powdered gula melaka (if using brown sugar or any other sugar, powder it without lumps) melted butter and vanilla essence in another bowl. 4) Mix them well. Ensure the gula melaka is completely dissolved. 5) Add this wet mixture to the bowl. 6) Mix well, sprinkle milk and knead into a dough. 7) Take one scoop of the dough mixture (you can use a measuring spoon too). 8) Flatten it with your palms and do the same with the rest of the dough. 9) Arrange the flattened cookies in a lined baking tray. 10) Pre-heat the oven at 160 degrees for five minutes. 11) Bake for 15 minutes. Baking time differs from oven to oven. 12) The cookies are slightly chewy. If you want to make it crispy, bake in lesser degrees for a few more minutes. 13) Store the cookies in an air-tight container and enjoy them.

Notes: a) You can use any sugar of your choice. b) You can add a pinch of salt to enhance the sweetness.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com