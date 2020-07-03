Embrace virgin coconut oil's power

Coconut oil has been an indispensable feature in most Indian households for many years. It is most commonly used as a beauty solution.

The coconut, however, has myriad health benefits. Virgin coconut oil is obtained from its fresh, matured kernel by natural means.

Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil has a good taste and smell and preserves the natural goodness of the coconut.

It has several health benefits.

I mproves immune system

The important medium chain fatty acids present in coconut oil are lauric, caprylic and capric. Together they help improve the body's immune system.

Lauric acid is effective in destroying a wide variety of lipid-coated bacteria and viruses.

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic detoxification therapy that includes swishing a spoonful of oil in the mouth for about five minutes.

Virgin coconut oil helps get rid of bacteria in the mouth and improves health and well-being.

Aids in weight management

Virgin coconut oil contains a high concentration of medium chain triglycerides which help reduce weight.

Research suggests that regular consumption of virgin coconut oil reduces food craving and helps trim abdominal fat.

Boosts energy

Virgin coconut oil's unique combination of fatty acids has a powerful effect on metabolism.

They are easy to absorb and pass through the blood and into the liver and are then converted into energy.

The oil turns into monolaurin, which is an anti-microbial agent. It regulates bad bacteria and supports good bacteria in the gut.

Several health benefits

Virgin coconut oil is a well-established beauty product. In recent years, health and fitness advocates have said that it has several health benefits, too, and can be easily integrated in the daily diet.

Virgin coconut oil is vegan-friendly and is suitable for all types of cooking, sauteing, baking and stir-frying. It can also be used as a base oil to coat vegetables while cooking or to dress salads.

Fitness enthusiasts also recommend adding coconut oil to morning shakes, smoothies and even coffee.

It is also considered a good substitute for butter and other oils in baking and for preparing vegan desserts. Since it has a light and smooth texture, it can be directly consumed as well. Two spoons of virgin coconut oil every morning give you a healthy start to the day and promote overall health and well-being in the long run.

Haircare

Coconut oil also nourishes hair. Its anti-microbial properties, lauric acid and fatty acids help in strengthening the hair and conditioning the scalp.

A coconut oil massage stimulates blood flow to the hair follicles, which assist in hair growth.

It is an inexpensive hair treatment that restores the hair's moisture and nourishes the scalp. It provides relief to an itchy scalp while making lifeless hair look shiny, soft and conditioned.

Skin moisturiser

Coconut oil is a popular ingredient in many beauty products and a staple for many beauty-conscious women across the world.

Virgin coconut oil has a mild aroma and is rich in medium chain fatty acids, making it an effective moisturiser for the face and body. `It is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-fungal and can make the skin smooth. It keeps the skin hydrated and helps improve skin elasticity.

Coconut oil is often used as a base oil in skincare products such as lotions, creams and body butters. It is mild yet effective in softening the skin.

Coconut oil also acts as a make-up remover. Simply apply it on the face as a cleanser or use a cotton pad to swipe away make-up residue.

Indo-Asian News Service