An endearing love story

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is a movie about love, innocence, compassion and acceptance.

These are qualities rarely appreciated in current times, when ambition and rivalry are running amok.

Since its release on Aug 11, this official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Oscar winner Forrest Gump has been under-performing at the box office in India - perhaps due to a boycott called over Aamir's comments about religious intolerance in India following his 2015 movie PK, which sparked widespread protests by Hindu nationalists.

But this cancel culture has not spread widely.

Bollywood Hungama reported that in overseas markets, Laal Singh Chaddha managed to rake in US$7.5 million ($106m) at the close of the second weekend.

It surpassed Gangubai Kathiawadi (US$7.47 million), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (US$5.88 million) and The Kashmir Files (US$5.7 million).

Perhaps Laal Singh Chaddha will become Bollywood's highest overseas grosser of 2022 in international markets and some of the credit must go to the cast.

With Aamir as Laal and Kareena Kapoor as Rupa in the lead roles, the film also featured Mona Singh as Aamir's mother.

They and the rest of the cast played their roles to perfection. Laal's innocence may be a little forced initially, but only briefly.

Like Forrest Gump, Laal is portrayed as slow-witted but with a heart full of love and innocence.

Both love to run and had mothers who protected them yet encouraged them to challenge themselves.

As an official remake, the similarities had to be there but there are charming differences.

Instead of the bus-stop bench of Forrest Gump, much of the narration in the remake takes place on a moving train.

Laal, an Indian Sikh, narrates his life story to fellow passengers who slowly grow more involved as the journey progresses.

Other Indian touches also add spice to the remake: Forrest's box of chocolates is transformed into a box of golgappas.

Laal's close relationship with childhood sweetheart Rupa is in the hero's own words, akin to "aloo de saath gobhi" instead of "peas and carrots".

In Forrest Gump, Rupa's counterpart goes through the hippie culture, drugs and the sexual revolution in America's history.

Rupa leaves Laal only to land in the scandal-ridden Bollywood of the '90s and ends up as a gangster's moll.

Also, there are no song-and-dance numbers, just slightly mushy songs about fate and destiny that play in the background.

But there is a charming scene when the young Laal in leg braces teaches Shah Rukh Khan a dance move.

Your perception of Laal Singh Chaddha depends on whether you have watched Forrest Gump.

You will naturally make comparisons. Also, you might ask why Laal has to be an Indian Sikh, which happens to be a rather tiny minority in India.

Could it be because of the choice of events: the storming of the Golden Temple by Indian troops in 1984, the assassination of the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in retaliation and the anti-Sikh riots that followed?

Or is it because the movie also includes Hindu-Muslim troubles and a Sikh protagonist would be safer?

You be the judge.

For those who have not seen Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha is an endearing love story packed with redemption, tradition and hope between a simple, gentle man full of heart and an ambitious woman who wants to rise in the world.

In the movie, she mimics catching aircraft. Laal catches only flies.

Ironically, in the end, Laal is famous and rich and Rupa returns to him with nothing.

