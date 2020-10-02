Ever-popular aloo pakora

JEYASHRI SURESH

Aloo pakora is everyone's favourite. Made with potatoes, gram flour and spices, it is a staple in most Indian households. It goes well with rice and dal and can also be served as a snack.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Potatoes: 2 Besan/gram flour: 1 cup Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Baking soda: ¼ tsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Ajwain/omam: ¼ tsp Salt: As needed Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 2 tbsp Water: As needed to make batter Oil: For deep frying

Method: 1) Wash and peel potatoes. Place them in water. 2) Take them out and slice them thinly. Keep the slices soaked in water till the batter is made. 3) Take 1 cup besan/gram flour in a bowl. Add ¼ tsp turmeric powder, ¼ tsp baking soda, ¼ tsp ajwain, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 2 tbsp coriander leaves and 1 tsp ginger garlic paste. 4) Add water to make a batter. Let the batter be in dosa-batter consistency. Keep it aside. 5) Drain the water from the potatoes and pat them dry with a kitchen towel. 6) Add 2 tsp hot oil to the batter. This helps to create a crispy outer layer and the pakoras will not absorb much oil. Mix well. 7) Dip the potato slices in the batter and gently drop them in the oil. Let this cook in medium flame. Flip the slices and cook. 8) Cook till they become golden brown. Take the slices out and drain them in a kitchen towel. 9) Repeat this for the rest of the batter. 10) If you have extra batter, chop one onion finely and mix it with the batter. Deep fry small portions in oil.

Note: a) Always cut the potato into thin slices. You can use the mandolin slicer. b) If you want the aloo pakoras to be crispy, add ¼ cup of rice flour to the batter. Reduce the besan to ¾th cup. d) Potatoes can be replaced with onions. e) Do not use excess baking soda.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com