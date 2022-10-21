Ex-boyfriend charged in relation to actress' death

Police in Madhya Pradesh have charged a couple with harassing TV actress Vaishali Takkar (right) which allegedly led to her suicide.

The 29-year-old was found dead at her home in Indore on Sunday.

Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha, who lived next door to the actress, were booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

"Rahul's name was mentioned by the victim in her suicide note, which the police recovered during investigation," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti-ur Rehman.

"She wrote that Rahul was harassing her, hence she took this extreme step. She was about to get married and Rahul troubled her for that."

The couple's fathers are business partners and they have known each other for long, said the ACP.

The police on Monday raided the couple's home but they were not there. On Wednesday, police arrested Rahul. "He is being questioned," Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told NDTV.

Indo-Asian News Service reported that Vaishali was set to marry US-based software engineer Mitesh in December. She had made elaborate plans for the wedding and a party after Deepavali.

The actress' friend Jhanvi Rana told ETimes that Vaishali had spoken about her former boyfriend (Rahul) causing trouble but assured her that the problem was being taken care of.

"I guess she was troubled because of her ex," said Jhanvi. "She spoke to me about it and I told her that we would deal with it and sort it out. But she told me not to worry and that she would handle the situation."

Jhanvi said she and her husband Vikash Sethi spoke to Vaishali just two days before her death.

"Vaishali told me that she had plans to come to Mumbai for shopping and would stay with us," said Jhanvi.

"She told me about Mitesh around five months ago, after which I got to chat with him in a video call. He is quite sorted and sweet."

Vikas said he initially dismissed Vaishali's death as fake news. But his wife called Vaishali's father and confirmed it. "We froze and broke down. Jhanvi was inconsolable," said Vikas.

"Vaishali was a loving girl and a beautiful soul."

In April last year, Vaishali got engaged to Kenya-based surgeon Abhinandan Singh and shared a video on Instagram with the caption: "What's yours will ultimately find you even the other end of the world."

But she later deleted the video and stopped posting anything about her fiance, which led to speculations about trouble in her love life.

Vaishali started her TV career with the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became famous for her role in Sasural Simar Ka and worked in more than a dozen serials.

The actress was a native of Mahidpur town in Ujjain district. She had been living in Indore for the last three years.

Indo-Asian News Service