Ex-India cricket captain turns film producer with LGM

The whistles and cheers at the audio launch of the upcoming Tamil film LGM (Let's Get Married) in Chennai on Tuesday was not reserved just for the actors. They were also meant for producer M.S. Dhoni.

Thala (chief), as the former India cricket captain is known as in the city because of his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings, made his Tamil cinema debut as a film producer.

"I believe in destiny and this film was destined to be made in Tamil," said the 42-year-old who hails from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state.

"My Test debut happened in Chennai (Dec 2, 2005, against Sri Lanka) and my highest Test score (224 v Australia in 2013) was in this city.

"When it comes to cricket, a lot of things that I am proud of happened in Chennai. Since the beginning of IPL, I was adopted by Tamil Nadu.

"The kind of love fans have shown is unbelievable; the win in IPL 2023, after its ups and downs, was remarkable."

Dhoni's love for the city extends beyond cricket, which is probably why he picked a Tamil film to kick-start his foray into movie production.

"I feel that the bond (between the city and me) is there and it is mutual," he said

Co-produced with his wife Sakshi and Vikas Hasija, the romantic film was directed by debutante Ramesh Thamilmani and stars Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, Ivana, Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay. It is expected to hit the screens this month.

The core concept of the film was mooted by Sakshi.

Director Ramesh said: "Sakshi gave me a concept that I developed further, based on lots of primary research. LGM was like a family project, with absolutely no pressure; there were lots of happy moments for the team."

The film tackles a "universal problem", he added.

"We have seen many love stories but this film centres on how the couple plan a trip with their families before the wedding, and how they tackle the problems that ensue."

Dhoni, despite being tied up with IPL and his cricketing commitments, also heard the story line and gave his inputs.

Ramesh revealed: "All he told me was: Don't worry about results, follow the process."

Dhoni, who has seen the film, said: "LGM is a clean movie. I can watch it with my daughter and although she might have lots of questions, she will enjoy it."

