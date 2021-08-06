Exercise is here to stay

At-home fitness has become the new reality for millions across the globe.

According to fitness expert Shwetambari Shetty (right), who is one of the fittest women in India and a trainer, it is here to stay.

In recent months, she has witnessed people losing weight, losing fat, gaining muscle, looking lean and strong and becoming the best version of themselves using at-home workouts.

"It looks like people are finally ready to make exercise a necessity and a way of life," she said. "Previously it was seen as a luxury."

Shwetambari talks about how the pandemic has impacted fitness levels: Are people making exercise and fitness a part of their daily routine? People are understanding that regular exercise and movement help one become fit and healthy.

Maintaining good health also means good immunity, which makes one stronger overall to fight certain illnesses and conditions. Are online fitness sessions as effective as sweating it out in a gym? While we love the adrenaline a group class brings at the gym, the conclusion is home workouts can be just as effective as a gym workout.

Many beginners who would otherwise be intimidated to step inside a gym due to many reasons, including body shaming, have resorted to exercising at home as they feel that is a "no judgement zone".

They have lost weight, gained confidence, gained good health and high energy.

There is no risk of injury if a beginner starts slowly and steadily follows the trainer's instructions. Where do most people go wrong when it comes to achieving fitness goals? Consistency. People are not consistent and not regular with their workouts. As soon as a goal is achieved, people take a break.

Do we stop eating? Do we stop sleeping? No. We don't because our body needs this every day to function properly. The same way, our body needs exercise and movement daily to function well and keep that unwanted fat at bay. Your top three fitness tips... Breathe deeply and think positively. Your mind has a powerful impact on your body. Exercise regularly and eat nutritiously. Consistency is the key here. Move often and sleep well. Stay active but ensure you rest well.

