Explore Singapore with Chhota Bheem

Chhota Bheem and friends at Gardens by the Bay. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has joined hands with Voot Kids and Green Gold Animation to take Indian audiences on a virtual adventure in Singapore led by the iconic Indian comic character Chhota Bheem.

Titled Chhota Bheem - Adventures in Singapore, the series brings Singapore closer to families and children, who are on school vacation or studying from home, across India through an innovative format.

Launched on July 17, the miniseries is available in three languages - English, Hindi and Tamil.

The web series also marks the 11th anniversary of the much-loved character. To commemorate the occasion, Chhota Bheem and friends celebrate his birthday in Singapore and embark on fun and exciting activities.

Each episode takes the viewer through different experiences in Singapore, from action and adventure to shopping and food.

"For us, this project is all about putting happy smiles on the faces of children and families across India, under these stressful times," said Mr G.B. Srithar, regional director, India, Middle East and South Asia, STB.

"Chhota Bheem and friends are well-loved characters who bring much cheer, hope and optimism to Indian audiences."