Fahadh earns praise for Joji portrayal

The Fahadh Faasil-starrer Joji, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is winning the hearts of critics and celebrities alike.

Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao is the recent addition to the list to heap praise on this Malayalam movie.

Terming Joji "good cinema," he took to his Instagram handle recently and complimented the film's team for "constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity".

In his post, he also took a dig at Hindi filmmakers for their obsession with marketing campaigns, soulless remakes and box office collections.

Proclaiming himself the chairman of Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region), Gajraj wrote: "Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched Joji and I'm sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you.

"Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema. You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also.

Joji is Dileesh's third directorial venture - all with Fahadh. It comes on top of the success of Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017).

The film is a low-intensity drama about the wages of unabashed covetousness.

Three sons of a wealthy plantation owner are in a tearing hurry to inherit their respective share of the property.

The fallout of their errant thoughts and deeds isn't instant, but when it does hit home it takes an inevitably heavy toll.

The film is unequivocally centred on Fahadh's character, and the actor plays a deceptively calm layabout full of rage with the sort of unassuming brilliance that is now his trademark.

"Brilliance would be an understatement for the performance Fahadh Faasil has delivered in Joji," noted film critic Akhila R. Menon in filmibeat.com. "The actor's transition as the fragile, cowardly Joji, who changes his colours like a chameleon, is one of the best in his acting career.

"The National award winner has once again proved that he is the best when it comes to portraying flawed, grey-shaded and layered characters."

Fahadh told The News Minute that "Joji is by far the most difficult role I've ever played". He added: "I don't think I've ever been more tense playing any character."

The Malayalam actor said that he was able to immerse himself into the character "because Dileesh creates the ambience for me".

"He has a unique way of approaching his subject and characters," said Fahadh. "Also, Dileesh shoots his film chronologically. That really helps an actor to develop his character."

Fahadh added that he was never worried that Joji would be a success.

"I am not worried about my films working or not," he said. "When it doesn't work it hurts, but for me it's the process which is exciting, to identify a film and work on it.

"You like an idea, you go to the shoot and then you improvise, and your fight is whether you have done justice to what you initially conceived. It is a constant fight."

The actor, whose work in films such as Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Bangalore Days and Kumbalangi Nights has been appreciated, is always thinking about how to improve.

"Even when your film works, you think that there are so many things you could have done and there are so many things that you missed out on," said Fahadh. "This process is never complete, and I am in love with the process which you are exploring.

"You are dealing with human emotions, you are trying to understand people better. I like this aspect of my job and I want to do this as long as I can."

Indo-Asian News Service