Fahadh happy to stay rooted

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has become the talk of the Indian movie industry with the success of C U Soon, a suspense drama which is possibly India's first made-at-home, Covid-19 lockdown film.

The 98-minute Malayalam venture, which was released last week on Amazon Prime Video, was shot and edited in three weeks in six apartments in Kochi, Kerala.

Fahadh excels as a cyber sleuth investigating the disappearance of a cousin's girlfriend in Dubai.

"The film (produced by Fahadh and his actress wife Nazriya Nazim) is an instant eye-grabber," noted NDTV. "Loads of dramatic energy complement the free-flowing virtual action.

"The principal actors surmount the challenge of the unconventionality of the assignment with ease. They rarely have the use of their entire body for the purpose of conveying emotions. Fahadh Faasil, as always, derives strength and thrives on his emphasis on exactitude of expression."

In recent years, Kochi-based Fahadh has been making heads turn with his superb acting in critically-acclaimed Malayalam films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights and the Tamil film Super Deluxe .

Fahadh, who debuted as a 19-year-old in the romance drama Kaiyethum Doorath made by his filmmaker father, went to the United States to study engineering after the film failed.

Seven years later, he made a comeback with a role in Kerala Cafe. Since then the 38-year-old has delivered a number of impressive performances.

Fahadh is excited that C U Soon has become a hit. "It is a very emotional story," he said. "It's about suffering. People are now on FaceTime and Google. The experience that we wanted to give is that you might feel that the characters are on the other end of the phone. It is that personal."

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, C U Soon is about a software engineer from Kerala (Fahadh) who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin (Roshan Mathew) find his missing fiancee (Darshana Rajendran), after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.

Fahadh, who worked with Narayanan in the 2017 hit Take Off, has tremendous trust in the director, who is primarily a brilliant editor.

"I was very sure about what Mahesh can do with something like this," said Fahadh. "He was the one who gave me the idea of redesigning the film on the editing table. It's because of him that the film happened."

While the versatile Fahadh's performance has received rave reviews, Indian film industry experts feel it might be premature to expect him to be popular across the country the way Southern actors Prabhas and Yash did with Baahubali and KGF respectively.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Fahadh has the potential to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood with films featuring an ensemble cast.

"Fahadh can go pan-India and can do the type of roles that an Abhay Deol or a Rajkummar Rao does," Bala told Deccan Herald. "He played a negative role in Velaikkaran and his movies have a market outside Kerala. So, there is good scope."

Bala, however, feels that Fahadh will need to establish himself as a bankable name before doing a film like Baahubali as such films usually need a big budget and banner.

He added that the digital revolution might help Fahadh as non-Malayalees are now watching Malayalam movies through subtitles.

Interestingly, Fahadh's contemporary Dulquer Salmaan tried his luck in Bollywood with Karwaan and The Zoya Factor and failed.

Fahadh told The Indian Express that he is happy doing Malayalam films and is not thinking of making a foray into Bollywood.

"They (Malayalam audiences) watch my movies before they come on the OTT (over-the-top digital) platforms, before the rest of the country does," he said. "I owe my career to them.

"It's because of them that I'm attempting (these movies) and experimenting. Outside Kerala, I don't think I can do the kind of films that I do.

"None of my films are remade because they are very rooted. I absolutely enjoy it here and just want to be here for the time being."

Fahadh will soon be reunited with Narayanan for the period film Maalik, which is big budget and has a plot with a universal appeal.

The actor believes that his varied roles have done his career a world of good. "It helps if my role doesn't remind the audience of the previous characters I played," Fahadh told The Indian Express. "I'm aware of my limitations. So, it's important I don't repeat the same look. More precisely, I want to look the character."

