Fans furious over tribute omission of Lata at Grammys and Oscars

The world of music lost a star when singer Lata Mangeshkar (right), dubbed the Nightingale of India, died on Feb 6 this year. She was 92.

But there was no mention of her in the In Memoriam section of the 64th Grammy Awards last Sunday - to the disappointment of Indian music fans.

The Grammys snub came a week after the Academy Awards omitted Lata in its homage segment.

Fans were especially riled by the omission from the Grammys, which touts itself as "music's biggest night".

On Monday, netizens took to social media to express their disappointment.

One of them wrote: "When they were paying tribute to artists who died this year, there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar... it all felt so futile and insignificant. These shows have no regard for global music - only American."

Netizen Richard S wrote: "She was an artist in the absolute purest form and was so influential in South Asian music... and her career spanned over seven decades."

Another netizen was annoyed that the Grammys also left out veteran Indian music composer Bappi Lahiri, who died on Feb 16.

This year, the Grammys paid homage to several artists, including musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, designer Virgil Abloh and actress Betty White.

But it failed to mention Grammy-winning producer Phil Schapp and Slipknot's Joey Jordison.

At the Oscars, fans were surprised to find Lata, Lahiri and Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar absent from the tributes.

Last year, the Oscars paid tribute to Indian actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

Indian netizen Nishith Pandya tweeted: "Both the Oscars and Grammy awards claim to promote diversity but surprisingly neither of them bothered to showcase Lata Mangeshkar."

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta), on the other hand, featured Lata in the In Memoriam segment at its 2022 edition.

Lata's death - weeks after she was hospitalised for Covid-19 - sparked tributes from legions of fans around the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said her death left a "void in our nation that cannot be filled".

The classically-trained star rose to fame as a playback singer in Bollywood, giving voice to lip-syncing actors for more than half-a-century.

She received India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001.

In 2004, when Lata turned 75, Bollywood's renowned director Yash Chopra said he saw "God's blessings in her voice".

