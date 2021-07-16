Feed skin with superfoods

Superfoods can help improve the quality of your skin.

Since they are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients, they have the power to refresh and nourish the skin.

Ms Dolly Kumar, cosmetic engineer and director at New Delhi-based Cosmic Nutracos Solutions, suggests ways to use superfoods to boost skin health: Goji berries These berries contain more beta-carotene than carrots and more vitamin C than any other fruit. They also have a host of vitamins and amino acids that can give you youthful, elastic skin.

Place three goji berries in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of water and soak the berries for around 15 minutes. Mash them and add a teaspoon of raw honey. Apply it on your face and rinse it off after 15 minutes.

Also wash your face with a solution that contains goji berries and vitamin C.

Make sure you later dab toner to close the pores. Camu camu Camu camu (a purple cherry-like fruit) contains more vitamin C than oranges.

This combined with B3 vitamins fights pigmentation, discoloration and reduces spots by clearing dead cells.

Camu camu also makes a good sunscreen.

Green papaya Apart from having carotenoids that fight free radical damage, green papaya prevents collagen and elastin from breaking down - helping to remove wrinkles.

Green papaya also contains lycopene that makes facial skin radiant and smooth.

A green papaya mask helps remove tan marks, stubborn dirt, blackheads, whiteheads and excess oil.

Superfoods are a natural source of hydration for the skin. They are rich in vitamins and minerals that help rejuvenate the skin texture.

Indo-Asian News Service