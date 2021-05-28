Feeling down? Try gardening

While it may sound weird to tell people with depression to go outside and garden, there is considerable clinical evidence which suggests that spending time with plants improves mental health.

Even spending time with indoor plants reduces mental and physical stress in people of all ages.

Mr Vinayak Garg, founder of Indian company Lazy Gardener, says: "Many researchers have found that gardening stimulates our bodies' natural development of happy chemicals, which can help keep depression and anxiety at bay.

"Even during this pandemic, gardening can be effective in the mental and physical war against the coronavirus."

Mr Garg explains how gardening can help fight depression and anxiety:

Get your hands dirty Gardening with bare hands boosts the serotonin level. Serotonin is a natural antidepressant and immune system booster.

When you come in contact with soil, Mycobacterium vaccae, which produces serotonin, is released in the brain, making you feel better and happier.

De-stress therapy Gardening is an awesome diversion from our increasingly technologically driven lives. Spending time gardening and enjoying nature can help us de-stress.

When you nurture the buds and witness the plants growing, your happiness and contentment will know no bounds.

This is a small yet powerful exercise to even boost your self-esteem.

Build your creativity Find out ways to keep the garden pests away. Improve the soil quality. Decide the shape and colour of a pot.

There are many ways in which gardening will build positivity, creativity, skills and lift the mood.

Get exposed to nature Gardening improves dexterity and strength. Digging, raking and mowing are especially calorie-dense activities.

During gardening, physical exercise is combined with social contact. You get exposed to nature and sunlight.

Indo-Asian News Service