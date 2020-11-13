Festival to better appreciate Hinduism

The first Singapore Festival of Hinduism (SFH), organised by the Hindu Centre Singapore (HCS), will go online from Nov 20 to 29.

The inter-faith event will focus on promoting better knowledge and appreciation of Hinduism, which is one of the major religions in Singapore.

"The objective is to provide Singaporeans with a deeper understanding of Hinduism and how it plays out in the daily life of a Hindu," said Mr N. Varaprasad, adviser, HCS.

"Hinduism is like a large banyan tree with many branches and roots and this is a cause of many misconceptions and misunderstanding. Through this festival, the Hindu Centre hopes to stimulate a better appreciation of Hinduism among all Singaporeans, Hindus and non-Hindus."

Twenty-three events, ranging from talks, demonstrations and panel discussions to games and tours, will be held over the 10 days. There will be discussions on diverse topics, such as the spiritual, cultural, community, family, health and architecture aspects of Hinduism, under the principal theme "Living the Hindu Life".

The highlights of the festival include a virtual tour of the main Hindu temples in Singapore and a foodie conversation between Ms Sonal Niranjan and Ms Renu Suresh, who will share tips on vegetarianism and the importance of raw food in our diet.

Members and experts from various organisations that promote Hindu culture and traditions - such as the Hindu Youth Network of the Hindu Endowments Board, Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society, Chinmaya Seva Centre and the Temple of Fine Arts - will lead the sessions.

The festival, which will be inaugurated by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at 7pm on Nov 20, will end with an open session: "Ask Me Anything".

"All Singaporeans, including young and old, and all those who are interested in learning about Hinduism are welcome to attend this festival," said Mr Varaprasad.

"Hinduism is simply too vast in its contours to be able to be fully understood or appreciated over a mere 25 hours that this festival spans.

"So the main objective is to spark interest through offering nuggets of knowledge which has been lovingly and willingly shared by several presenters who have dedicated significant time in their lives to the learning of important aspects of Hinduism.

"Many people interact with Hindus on a daily basis, so we hope for a greater cultural appreciation of the daily life of a Hindu.

"It is a festival intended to be a celebration of a community's values, beliefs and practices."

The events will be streamed free of charge through: - www.facebook.com/hinducentresg - www.youtube.com/hinducentresg

Event details can be found at www.sfh.sg