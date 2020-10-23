Festival spread on web platforms

There is history, humour, lots of violence and more drama in store, as web platforms lay out the spread for the Navaratri festival weekend.

Here is a list of engrossing shows and films that are available for viewing from Oct 23 evening till Oct 25 night. MIRZAPUR 2 It's finally time for the second season to unfold. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi, the second season is expected to be more blood-soaked and vengeful.

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds after the death of Vikrant Massey's character Bablu. The show starts on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 23. BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM It is a follow-up to the 2006 comedy centring on the adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak in the lead roles and is directed by Jason Woliner.

It will be released on Oct 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

COMEDY COUPLE The film stars Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the rom-com is based in Gurgaon and set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. It started streaming on Oct 21 on Zee5.

A SUITABLE BOY

Mira Nair's screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel A Suitable Boy features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

It is a story of two young lovers who dare to break tradition and stereotypes in newly independent India.

The limited series has already been launched on BBC One in the United Kingdom. It will be released on Netflix on Oct 23.

CAPTIVE STATE Set in a Chicago neighbourhood nearly a decade after the Earth has been occupied by an extraterrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict - the collaborators and the dissidents.

Starring John Goodman and Ashton Sanders, the film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 21.

CRIBS INTERNATIONAL SEASON ONE The show offers a sneak peek into the luxurious houses of celebrities - from Caitlyn Jenner to Tom Allen.

The eight-episode show will stream on Voot Select from Oct 27.

LOCKDOWN RISHTEY Shot during the Covid-19 lockdown in India, the series will bring five stories about five relationships - a couple on the verge of divorce, a person who gets stuck with 10 relatives, a loving couple who are about to elope, a girl who goes to her prospective in-laws to call off the marriage only to realise that she is stuck in their home, and a man who lives with his cute pets.

It stars Rohit Roy, Gurdip Punjj, Kaveta Chaudhry, Ashi Mahesh Joshi, Zia Ahmad Khan, Saad Bilgrami, Darshanaa Gahatraj, Smita Dongre, Abhishek Kapur, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pallavi Rao, Neena Cheema, Sunil Pushkarna, Shubhangi Latkar and Sumit Sharma, among others.

The series was released on MX Player on Oct 21.

Indo-Asian News Service