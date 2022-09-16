Film sheds light on pains of gig economy

A worker loses his job during the pandemic and signs up to become a driver for a food-delivery company.

This was the reality for many people in the past two years, and is also the story of a new Bollywood film that examines the gig economy in India.

Zwigato - an apparent portmanteau of the name of two major food-delivery services in India - tells the story of Manas in the east Indian city of Bhubaneswar. He loses his job as a factory-floor manager and joins the food-delivery industry.

As he zips around the city on his motorcycle, picking up and dropping off orders, Manas - played by popular comedian Kapil Sharma (right) - discovers that the algorithm is his all-controlling boss, and struggles with his targets and ratings.

"I was drawn to the human aspects of this mash-up of technology and the life of the cog-in-the-wheel workers," said director Nandita Das, who got the idea when gig workers became a ubiquitous if invisible presence in the pandemic.

"With the rise of the gig economy, the struggle between man and machine that Chaplin depicted in Modern Times has now shifted to one between man and algorithm."

India is one of the fastest-growing and largest markets for gig economy, with nearly eight million workers in 2020-21, and forecast to expand to 24 million workers by 2029-30, according to government think tank NitiAayog.

But many struggle with poor working conditions and thousands of gig workers in India have gone on strike in recent months, joining a wave of similar actions worldwide as platform workers were squeezed by higher fuel prices and lower earnings.

A Bollywood take on their story could help shift consumer perceptions, said Ms Rikta Krishnaswamy, a national coordinator at All India Gig Workers' Union.

"The creative medium can be very powerful in bringing uncomfortable questions to the fore, and highlighting invisible or complex issues.

"Change will ultimately come from the workers' movement. But customers can be allies, and a film can help show them how."

A gig worker is also the star of a hit Tamil film in theatres now - rom-com Thiruchitrambalam.

Other movies to shine a light on the industry include Ken Loach's 2019 film Sorry We Missed You and the documentary The Gig Is Up.

In Zwigato, which premieres at Toronto International Film Festival this week, Manas realises the need for better workers' rights in his precarious job of long hours and low pay.

"Before starting on the film, I understood the world of incentives and algorithms as little as my protagonist did," said Ms Das, who has starred in dozens of Indian-language films and co-wrote the screenplay with publisher Samir Patil.

The film could also enable gig workers "to see themselves differently, and use new insights about their worker identity to exercise their agency and rights", said Ms Anita Gurumurthy, executive director of advocacy group IT For Change.

"The role of technology is often seen through solutionistic modes and as marvels that make for better lives. The film could unpack this assumption and create a new narrative."

The film also reflects on class and caste - ever divisive in India - with delivery workers barred from the elevators of some fancy apartment buildings or customers refusing deliveries or taxi rides from workers of another religion.

Platforms generally classify workers as independent contractors, and half of online workers earned less than US$2 ($2.81) an hour, with workers in developing countries earning 60 per cent less than those in developed countries, according to the United Nations.

Yet the industry bills itself as the "future of work", said Ms Krishnaswamy.

"We need to disengage from the notion that the industry exists because of technology, because of an algorithm. The industry exists because of deregulation policies and dilution of workers' rights.

"Cinema can play a role in enabling these and showing how horrible the algorithm is is a good first step."

Ms Das said she was not keen on pointing fingers but to see what consumers - who want things "quicker, cheaper and with the least effort" without a thought for those providing these services - can do differently.

"For that, we first need to make the lives of the riders visible to invoke any sense of empathy."

Thomson Reuters Foundation

"With the rise of the gig economy, the struggle between man and machine that Chaplin depicted in Modern Times has now shifted to one between man and algorithm"

- Director Nandita Das