Filmmaker says Beast rides on son's fame

Filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar, father of Tamil superstar Vijay, has expressed disappointment over the film Beast.

Released on April 13, Beast is a box-office success, earning Rs200 crores worldwide in five days but it has received poor reviews.

"Director Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast is an action comedy whose only aim seems to be to glorify its hero's character," wrote IANS film critic Manigandan K.R..

"As a result, it fails to impress. It is just an ordinary commercial entertainer that has exaggerated action sequences, little or no humour, and a wafer-thin plot."

Chandrasekhar on Tuesday slammed Nelson for failing to write a strong screenplay and riding solely on Vijay's stardom.

"I enjoyed (the song sequence) Arabic Kuthu like how a die-hard fan would but this is a film that was made solely relying on Vijay's stardom," Chandrasekhar told Thanthi TV.

"Young filmmakers deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making. They also somehow achieve good results with the second film.

"When they begin to get the projects of big superstars, these young filmmakers begin to think, 'Now that we have dates of these heroes, we can make movies whichever way we want.'

"They think he already has a huge fan following and his film will run successfully in theatres, so no need for a screenplay and things like that. And they make a movie with a few songs and fights."

Chandrasekhar accused Nelson of failing to do his homework on the subject of cross-border terrorism, which forms the core narrative of Beast.

"The magic is there in the screenplay. You can't lightly handle a very heavy subject, which is about international terrorist organisations," he said.

"The director has to take time and study it. He should understand what it means to be a (Indian intelligence agency) RAW agent? Or what is the RAW department? What is the military?"

The story revolves around Vijayaraghavan (Vijay), a RAW agent who quits the agency because of a child killed in a military operation he was involved in. One day, he is at a mall with his girlfriend Preethi (Pooja Hegde) when the mall is taken over by terrorists. How he saves the hostages and neutralises the terrorists are what the film is all about.

Most critics noted that Nelson, known for his sparkling humour, failed miserably in his attempt to recreate the magic of his earlier films, notably Doctor and Kolamavu Kokila.

"Nelson rose to fame with his terrific use of dark comedy in his first two films. His treatment of humour worked wonders in his movies and it even went on to define his style as a filmmaker," wrote Haricharan Pudipeddi in the Hindustan Times.

"Unfortunately, his brand of comedy is barely present in Beast, which works more as a star vehicle aimed only to elevate Vijay's star image.

"Beast is somewhat held together by Vijay, whose one-man show is entertaining but isn't enough to salvage an underwhelming film."

