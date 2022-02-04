Fixing claims after Tejasswi wins Bigg Boss 15

On Sunday, reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 came to an end with actress Tejasswi Prakash winning the title.

However, many fans and celebrities criticised her win, saying runner-up Pratik Sehajpal was more deserving.

Choreographer Nishant Bhat, who was among the top five finishers, lent weight to that claim.

He felt Pratik should have won, but added that he didn't have a problem with Tejasswi winning either if that's what the audience decided.

Nishant told The Times of India: "Everyone had a different journey. If the audience has chosen Tejasswi, then so be it. If you ask me, personally, I feel Pratik should have won the show, but even Tejasswi is my friend, so it is all right."

Monday morning saw #PratikSehajpal trending on Twitter in India with almost 40,000 tweets in his support.

Several users took to the social media platform and expressed their displeasure at Tejasswi being given the title. One user wrote: "No one cheered for the winner for the first time since I've been watching BB. This is your winner @ColorsTV slow claps for you. #PratikSehajpal deserved it more than your fixed winner."

Another said: "I will not watch bigboss going forward now. Real Winner is Pratik Sehajpal."

Celebrities too shared their opinion on Pratik's loss. Actress Debina Bonnerjee tweeted: "The winner is in the silence of the audience LOUD and clear. #PratikSehajpal you have won hearts. And that is true winning."

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan tweeted: "#bb15 there is only one deserving winner, n the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpal you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Hold your head high."

Pratik said he wanted to win the title and is thrilled with the love that he is receiving. "I don't really care about her (Tejasswi) winning as I wanted to win," he told IANS. "I don't believe in making someone a loser to win. I just believe in winning.

"I didn't know what was happening, but when I came out I saw so much love. That's when I realised that I have already won the show."

Addressing the negative reports, Tejasswi asserted that she believes in the love of her fans and the format of Bigg Boss. She said those who doubt her win "should cry foul over the previous seasons' results as well".

She told the Times of India: "Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off.

"Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad.

"Not everyone is going to love me. I am not an ice cream, I am human."

Indo-Asian News Service