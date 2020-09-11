Food to avoid before bedtime

Being mindful of what you eat before bedtime can help you get a good night's sleep.

Ms Pooja Banga, founder, nutritionist and wellness consultant at Indian company Cultivating Health, shares a list of food items which should be avoided before bedtime: Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage are good for health but they are likely to interfere with your sleep because they contain a lot of fibre which is not easy to digest.

Eat these veggies earlier in the day so that your body has time to digest them.

Ice cream and high-sugar items

Like fatty cheese, ice cream takes a while to digest and so can disturb your sleep.

Sugar can also cause your energy to spike, keeping you from falling asleep easily.

Avoid candy, ice cream and cakes before bedtime.

Citrus fruits and tomatoes

Tomatoes contain tyramine, a type of amino acid which increases brain activity and delays sleep.

Citrus fruits have high vitamin C content which may cause acidity and heartburn and delay sleep.

Alcohol

Alcohol might sound soothing before bedtime but it actually causes rapid eye movement which disturbs sleep. You will also likely wake up tired the next morning.

Red meat, cured meat and cheese

Red meat contains high protein and cured meat and cheese have the amino acid tyramine which keeps you alert.

Caffeinated drinks and chocolate

High-caffeine drinks will make it difficult for you to sleep. Chocolate has an amino acid that makes you alert.

Indo-Asian News Service