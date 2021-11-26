Future Speak: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will have more willpower. Do not overlook opportunities that come your way. An increase in expenses can disturb your peace of mind.

Taurus

Display your leadership and administrative skills. Your financial standing will be strong. Spend time with family. Avoid travelling.

Gemini

Your bank balance will increase. Singles will find a new partner. Eye and throat problems should not be ignored.

Cancer

You will finally get your hands on big funds. Move calmly towards your objective. Do not trust anyone blindly.

Leo

There may be unwanted expenses. You will earn appreciation from superiors. Short work trips will benefit you.

Virgo

Avoid investing in land or property. Tough situations will turn in your favour. Hard work will fetch favourable results.

Libra

Do not let friends and family take advantage of your generous nature. Revise your plans before making important decisions. Students must not waste time in useless activities. Scorpio

Your financial troubles will ease but your work skills will be tested. Spend time with your family to discuss important matters. Your relationship with your spouse could turn cold.

Sagittarius

You can overcome financial challenges. Your workload may increase. Students must avoid arguments. Infections and allergies can bother you.

Capricorn

Build a jovial atmosphere at home. Avoid being harsh while interacting with your spouse. Do not be in a hurry while executing any task.

Aquarius

Property-related transactions will be completed. Maintain a low profile. Avoid eating out.

Pisces

Avoid getting into arguments with family members. Try to understand others. Keep away from negative thoughts. Students should not bother about criticism.