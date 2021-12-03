Future Speak: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Establish good relations with your superiors. Those doing business will be successful. Trips will go well.

Taurus

You will be promoted and your workload will increase. Expect to profit from property matters. Your relationship with your business partner may turn volatile.

Gemini

Take an interest in religious activities. Change your job. Invest in a business. Your income will increase.

Cancer

Spend time on rejuvenation. Search for a caring and loving partner. There are chances of money loss. Avoid any major investment.

Leo

Business growth is indicated. You could benefit from ancestral property. Your expenses may increase. Control your diet.

Virgo

Work harder to accomplish your tasks. Don't be angry and stubborn. Family disputes are possible. Avoid conflicts.

Libra

Improve your concentration and manage stress. Your expenses are likely to shoot up. Work harder to achieve the desired results. You could travel to a nearby destination.

Scorpio

Spend quality time with your children. You will earn significant profits from your business. Invest in real estate.

Sagittarius

Clear an old loan. Students will receive positive results. Upgrade your skills. Look to start a new business.

Capricorn

Stay courageous in every situation you face. Work on your communication skills. Go on a short trip. Expect an increase in income.

Aquarius

Be vigilant regarding your competitors. You could receive financial benefits from overseas. You will overpower opponents.

Pisces

Be prepared to undertake new tasks. Look to spread happiness. A short trip will be beneficial. Issues related to the eyes and ears may bother you.