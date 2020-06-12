Future Speaks - Horoscope

Aries

You can make important decisions. The week supports travel. Give more importance to your work.

Taurus

Regular prayers will make you feel better. Don't take hasty decisions. Handle your activities with care.

Gemini

You will find ideal outcomes. Participating in informal gatherings will relieve stress. Get your eyes checked.

Cancer

You will achieve all your goals with hard work. Embrace opportunities with an open outlook. Bank balance will be healthy.

Leo

Relax and abstain from taking hasty decisions. Spiritual practices will be beneficial. Problems could arise with your associates. Money flow may not be good.

Virgo

Hard work will ensure progress. You will develop healthy relationships with friends and associates. Avoid financial risks. Disputes in the family are likely.

Libra

Results at work will be great. You will get the opportunity to make a significant investment. The week is not perfect for making important decisions.

Scorpio

Utilise the week to learn celestial mantras and Vedic hymns - which will bring you happiness. Give more importance to your work.

Sagittarius

Avoid making major decisions. It won't be a productive week. Don't get into disputes with your associates. You could face health issues.

Capricorn

You will make new connections. You are going to travel soon. Business people may have moderate gains.

Aquarius

Postpone major decisions for a few weeks. Your confidence and status will grow. There may be heavy work pressure.

Pisces

You will progressively feel livelier. You will showcase your talent at work and gain recognition.

