Future Speaks: Your fortunes for the week

Aries

You will get a salary hike with incentives. Singles can get married. Students will perform exceptionally well. Taurus

Some of you may pursue higher education or learn a new skill. Those in business will gain. A new responsibility will be given to you at work.

Gemini

There will be positive changes in your job. You will get help from influential people. Newlyweds will get a child.

Cancer

Those in real estate will get good deals. Health of family members will be a concern. You and your partner may have misunderstanding.

Leo

You will reach your high targets. There might be health problems. Married couples should go on a trip together.

Virgo

You will be confident in tackling difficulties. Professionals can expect a promotion at work. Minor stomach issues might trouble you.

Libra

Fresh school leavers will get your dream job. Do not overexert yourself. Plan to build a house or buy a piece of property.

Scorpio

Spruce up your public image. There are possibilities of increments and promotions at work. Students can make money from hobbies.

Sagittarius

Be prudent or there could be financial problems. Domestic life will be harmonious. Students might face distractions.

Capricorn

Expand your network of influential contacts. Beneficial period for business people. Be careful when talking as your words may hurt your dear ones.

Aquarius

Your savings will improve. Go ahead and expand your business. Time is favourable for short journeys.

Pisces

You may face some financial trouble. Be extra careful while driving. Optimism will help you overcome any challenge.