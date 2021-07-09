Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Concentrate hard to complete your tasks. There could be unnecessary expenses. Guard against infections.

Taurus

Your workload will be low. Utilise time for educational activities. Stay away from new investments. Avoid discussing serious matters.

Gemini

A new job offer will land in your lap. You may have to travel to a new location. New investments will help expand your business.

Cancer

Try to complete every task with enthusiasm. Double-check while signing documents. Do not ignore lower abdominal issues.

Leo

You will meet new people and develop contacts. It is a good time to invest in new schemes. Spiritual pursuits will keep your mind balanced.

Virgo

Go slow and execute your plans methodically. You will be able to complete all pending work and repay your debt.

Libra

Consult your mentor or elders before making any major decision. You can invest in new schemes but not in real estate or a vehicle.

Scorpio

Don't make promises you cannot keep. You will get opportunities to increase your income. Issues will be resolved amicably.

Sagittarius

People's behaviour will upset you. Avoid unnecessary delays while completing any task. Students will be motivated to excel.

Capricorn

Your energy level will be low. Ignore lucrative investment offers. Beware of urinary infection and eye problems.

Aquarius

Decisions taken in the past can haunt you. Try to solve every problem calmly. Issues in the family can disrupt your professional stability.

Pisces

Channel your energy to your advantage. There will be new opportunities for growth. Travel with your family. Spare time for physical activities.