Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Try doing things with a selfless attitude. Your expenditure can overshoot your budget. Guard against chest infections.

Taurus

Your investments will bring gains. Maintain good relations with partners. A short trip will have positive results.

Gemini

Your financial situation may not be good. Avoid getting into arguments. Make health your top priority.

Cancer

Try to execute one task at a time. Refrain from forming a new partnership. Share your feelings.

Leo

The work you do in partnership will be beneficial. Try to spend more time with your children. You will be able to get rid of health issues.

Virgo

You may hear good news. Doing yoga will help you stay focused. You could get a bonus. Channel your energy for a useful purpose.

Libra

You will be in a jovial mood. Share your happiness with others. Do not trust anyone.

Scorpio

You will accomplish most tasks. An old relative may seek monetary assistance. Students will see a spike in expenditure. Wait for the right opportunity to sort out problems.

Sagittarius

Adopt a flexible attitude. Your finances will be in good shape. It is an auspicious time to go on a work-related journey.

Capricorn

Make extra effort to enhance your professional and social networks. Your family can get upset with you over changes in appearance. Students preparing for competitive examinations will succeed.

Aquarius

Look for suitable job opportunities. Any negligence could lead to financial loss. There could be issues relating to respiration.

Pisces

You could face some challenges. There could be a sudden increase in workload. Your spouse will remain cooperative. Look to improve your diet.