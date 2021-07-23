FUTURE SPEAKS: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Work with a fresh mindset. Your financial health will be good. Do yoga and meditation regularly. Avoid spicy food.

Taurus

Your confidence will be high. Invest in property. Sell your immovable assets. Pay off old debts.

Gemini

Look out for new job opportunities. Get into a business partnership. Avoid disputes with siblings. Do breathing exercises.

Cancer

Take up good projects. Be conscious of your words. Avoid unnecessary aggression. Guard against seasonal infections.

Leo

Don't be over-confident. Avoid spending money without proper planning. Don't let your partner feel neglected. Gastric issues could surface.

Virgo

Expect monetary gains. Your sleep may be disturbed. This is not the right time to settle down abroad. Drive carefully.

Libra

Work hard to achieve success. Avoid making new investments. Do not trust anyone too quickly. Choose your words carefully.

Scorpio

Don't engage in office politics. Follow the law. Your family life will be harmonious. Be firm in your speech.

Sagittarius

New opportunities will come your way. Pursue higher education. Avoid heated discussions with your father. Introduce your partner to your family members.

Capricorn

Expect your income to rise. Be secretive about your business plans. It is not a good time to buy a vehicle. Watch your diet.

Aquarius

Your reputation will grow. Be prepared for your business to expand. You could travel for work. Be cautious at home.

Pisces

Success will come through hard work. Avoid setting unrealistic goals. Unexpected expenditure could cause problems. You may suffer from bone, skin or eye issues. Learn to appreciate others.