Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Stay away from conflicts. You will receive new job opportunities. Your health will start improving.

Taurus

Spend time with your children. Your income will increase. You will get a job offer. Success in business is indicated.

Gemini

Spend time with your family. Expect benefits from property. Students will do well in exams.

Cancer

Make plans for a short trip. Friends will make you happy. Spend extra time with your children.

Leo

Your bond with your family will strengthen. Choose your words wisely. You will be able to clear your debts. Communicate clearly.

Virgo

Your ability to understand situations will improve. Expand your business. Go on a short journey.

Libra

Travel to distant places is indicated. Your expenses will increase. Avoid miscommunication at work. Take care of your throat and eyes.

Scorpio

There will be an abundant flow of money. Develop good relations with your superiors. Students will succeed in competitive exams. Avoid making major decisions.

Sagittarius

Your workload will increase. You will make property gains. Your expenses will increase. Be on your guard.

Capricorn

A work trip will prove profitable. Go to a place which will give you peace of mind. Execute your tasks with complete focus.

Aquarius

Do not make any big decisions. Unwanted expenses can take a toll on your finances. Spend quality time with your friends.

Pisces

Your finances are likely to improve. Try to initiate something new. Avoid spending time in solitude.