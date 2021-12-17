Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries
Stay away from conflicts. You will receive new job opportunities. Your health will start improving.
Taurus
Spend time with your children. Your income will increase. You will get a job offer. Success in business is indicated.
Gemini
Spend time with your family. Expect benefits from property. Students will do well in exams.
Cancer
Make plans for a short trip. Friends will make you happy. Spend extra time with your children.
Leo
Your bond with your family will strengthen. Choose your words wisely. You will be able to clear your debts. Communicate clearly.
Virgo
Your ability to understand situations will improve. Expand your business. Go on a short journey.
Libra
Travel to distant places is indicated. Your expenses will increase. Avoid miscommunication at work. Take care of your throat and eyes.
Scorpio
There will be an abundant flow of money. Develop good relations with your superiors. Students will succeed in competitive exams. Avoid making major decisions.
Sagittarius
Your workload will increase. You will make property gains. Your expenses will increase. Be on your guard.
Capricorn
A work trip will prove profitable. Go to a place which will give you peace of mind. Execute your tasks with complete focus.
Aquarius
Do not make any big decisions. Unwanted expenses can take a toll on your finances. Spend quality time with your friends.
Pisces
Your finances are likely to improve. Try to initiate something new. Avoid spending time in solitude.