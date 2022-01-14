Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You could be shortlisted to execute a new project. A deal to buy or sell property will happen soon. There will be positive news about your children.

Taurus

You could receive a commendation from your seniors for your impressive performance. Engage in recreational activities. Lower back issues could bother you.

Gemini

Avoid investing in quick revenue-generating schemes. Harsh talk can disrupt the calm family atmosphere. New contacts will help you grow professionally.

Cancer

Your self-confidence will rub off on team members. You will be entrusted with a bigger role. A short work trip can be expected.

Leo

Unplanned expenditure can lead to stress. Be cautious in your dealings involving official documents. Prudent investment in the stock market can be profitable.

Virgo

Income will continue to flow from multiple sources. Express gratitude to family and friends who supported you in difficult times. A cold and cough will bother you. Avoid travel.

Libra

You will receive a good job offer. Those in business will see a rise in profits. Those in sports are likely to emerge victorious. Minor infections relating to the stomach and legs could bother you.

Scorpio

You will achieve pending targets. A promotion is likely. Those in business can strike overseas deals. Spend time with family.

Sagittarius

Do not depend on others. You will initiate new projects. Students will get favourable results.

Capricorn

Focus on new projects and partnerships. Those in business will have to make critical decisions relating to new revenue streams. Issues relating to the liver and lower abdomen can affect you.

Aquarius

Explore different avenues to earn money. Spend more time on office work. Your relationship with your spouse will need attention. Control your expenses. Avoid outside food.

Pisces

Do not put too much trust in any person. Your relationship with your children will improve. Work extra hard to achieve your targets. Your spouse will remain cooperative.