Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will get recognition for your work. Be diplomatic when dealing with the authorities. There will be a good inflow of money.

Taurus

Your day-to-day expenses could increase. Businessmen are likely to get good results. Avoid ego tussles.

Gemini

Unethical activities could get you into trouble. You are likely to face some challenges at the workplace. Be cautious when signing any contract.

Cancer

Your rivals will give you stiff competition at the workplace. You will initiate new work to accumulate wealth. You may face digestive problems.

Leo

You are likely to repay an outstanding debt. Students who are taking competitive examinations will be successful. Love is in the air.

Virgo

Talk to your seniors about work issues. Your cash flow will not be smooth. Spend money on your children's needs. Your partner will make demands on you.

Libra

There could be hurdles in executing routine work. Gains through rental property are indicated. Include exercise in your daily routine.

Scorpio

Good things will happen in your life. You will gain financially with the help of your friends or siblings. Go on a short trip overseas.

Sagittarius

Your income will increase substantially. Your partner is likely to be demanding. Save for the future.

Capricorn

Your career prospects will improve. Avoid lending money. Pay attention to seasonal ailments. Maintain a work-life balance.

Aquarius

You should explore overseas work opportunities. Your expenditure is likely to shoot up dramatically. Make well-informed decisions.

Pisces

Your seniors will support your efforts. You will get new business proposals. Avoid eating street food.