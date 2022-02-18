Future Speaks: Your horoscope for this week

Aries

There could be differences with your spouse. Enemies may try to harass you. Don't take hasty decisions.

Taurus

Your fighting spirit will help you accomplish pending tasks. This is a good time to start your own venture. Avoid fried and spicy food.

Gemini

You will overpower your competitors. It's a favourable time to change your job. You may incur extra expenses.

Cancer

Avoid being rigid and hasty. It's a good time to buy or sell property. Official trips will bring monetary benefits.

Leo

You may be asked to provide advice to complete an important task. Invest in renovation work at home. Emotional issues may resurface.

Virgo

Your efforts will bring handsome rewards. It's a good time for adventurous activities. Students will shine in academics.

Libra

Avoid impulsive buying. Stay away from taking any loan. Do not deal with property or rental matters.

Scorpio

You will be able to overcome your competitors. Auspicious time for investment. Take the advice of experts before making any decision.

Sagittarius

Plan a new investment strategy. Avoid direct confrontation with your opponents. Relax and sleep properly.

Capricorn

Work in tandem with others. Business people are likely to bag big projects. Those participating in competitive activities will be successful.

Aquarius

You will achieve your desired results. Favourable time to start your own business. Focus on your work and do not look to impress others.

Pisces

You will get appreciation and recognition from your seniors. Take extra care of your belongings. Avoid travelling as it is likely to lead to extra expenditure and stress.