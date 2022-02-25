Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries
There can be extra pressure on the professional and personal fronts. You can get into conflicts. Communicate thoughtfully with family members.
Taurus
Your workload can go up. This is a favourable time to create new money-making strategies. You may have to travel for work.
Gemini
Move out of your comfort zone and take risks. Use your intelligence to resolve critical matters at the workplace.
Cancer
Make the best use of your limited time and resources. Maintain good rapport with your subordinates. Focus on wealth accumulation.
Leo
Take part in activities like sports to freshen your life. Business people should explore foreign connections. Avoid sharing family issues with others.
Virgo
You will be able to repay pending bills and debts. Avoid lending money and taking decisions impulsively. Problems related to stomach and digestion may surface.
Libra
Save money as expenses can be high. Spend time with family members. Traders should avoid travel as it will cause mental stress as well as financial loss.
Scorpio
Spend money on leisure activities. Don't be rude to your family members. Do not disclose secrets to even close friends.
Sagittarius
Make a short trip with your friends and family members. This is a good time to make an investment related to your home. Spend time with your children.
Capricorn
Try to keep yourself stress free. You will get full appreciation and support from your superiors. Business people will get success through foreign ventures.
Aquarius
Guests will keep you occupied. Social activities with the family will keep everyone happy. You will finally get your hands on much-needed funds.
Pisces
Spending money on household items can land you in a tight spot. Use your observational and analytical skills.