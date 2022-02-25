Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

There can be extra pressure on the professional and personal fronts. You can get into conflicts. Communicate thoughtfully with family members.

Taurus

Your workload can go up. This is a favourable time to create new money-making strategies. You may have to travel for work.

Gemini

Move out of your comfort zone and take risks. Use your intelligence to resolve critical matters at the workplace.

Cancer

Make the best use of your limited time and resources. Maintain good rapport with your subordinates. Focus on wealth accumulation.

Leo

Take part in activities like sports to freshen your life. Business people should explore foreign connections. Avoid sharing family issues with others.

Virgo

You will be able to repay pending bills and debts. Avoid lending money and taking decisions impulsively. Problems related to stomach and digestion may surface.

Libra

Save money as expenses can be high. Spend time with family members. Traders should avoid travel as it will cause mental stress as well as financial loss.

Scorpio

Spend money on leisure activities. Don't be rude to your family members. Do not disclose secrets to even close friends.

Sagittarius

Make a short trip with your friends and family members. This is a good time to make an investment related to your home. Spend time with your children.

Capricorn

Try to keep yourself stress free. You will get full appreciation and support from your superiors. Business people will get success through foreign ventures.

Aquarius

Guests will keep you occupied. Social activities with the family will keep everyone happy. You will finally get your hands on much-needed funds.

Pisces

Spending money on household items can land you in a tight spot. Use your observational and analytical skills.