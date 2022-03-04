Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries
A new job opportunity is around the corner. Business will gain momentum and new partnerships will be formed. Marriage prospects are on the cards.
Taurus
A competitive and proactive approach will help you achieve success. You will successfully execute any project you undertake at the workplace. Business people must take risks and make efforts to expand.
Gemini
Seek new opportunities. Those in the entertainment and creative fields will be successful. There will be gain from stock trading. Communicate clearly.
Cancer
Seniors will be impressed with your work. An increase in salary is indicated. Avoid investing in stock market.
Leo
Look beyond your comfort zone. You could receive new job opportunities. Business people will forge new tie-ups.
Virgo
Your partner may not cooperate. Remain patient to resolve issues. Beware of viral infections.
Libra
You will clear all pending work. This is a good time to start an independent venture. Physical workout is advisable to calm your nerves. Curb your aggression
Scorpio
Expenditure could shoot up. Exercise caution while taking major decisions. Watch out for minor injuries.
Sagittarius
Financial status will improve. Consider expanding your business contacts. Abstain from eating junk food.
Capricorn
Your ideas will start taking shape. There will be additional workload at the workplace. Beware of seasonal illnesses.
Aquarius
Working professionals will be able to complete all assignments on time. Those in business will taste success. Believe in yourself.
Pisces
You will get opportunities to work on overseas assignments. Forge global partnerships. You will be prone to lower abdomen infections.