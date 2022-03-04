Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

A new job opportunity is around the corner. Business will gain momentum and new partnerships will be formed. Marriage prospects are on the cards.

Taurus

A competitive and proactive approach will help you achieve success. You will successfully execute any project you undertake at the workplace. Business people must take risks and make efforts to expand.

Gemini

Seek new opportunities. Those in the entertainment and creative fields will be successful. There will be gain from stock trading. Communicate clearly.

Cancer

Seniors will be impressed with your work. An increase in salary is indicated. Avoid investing in stock market.

Leo

Look beyond your comfort zone. You could receive new job opportunities. Business people will forge new tie-ups.

Virgo

Your partner may not cooperate. Remain patient to resolve issues. Beware of viral infections.

Libra

You will clear all pending work. This is a good time to start an independent venture. Physical workout is advisable to calm your nerves. Curb your aggression

Scorpio

Expenditure could shoot up. Exercise caution while taking major decisions. Watch out for minor injuries.

Sagittarius

Financial status will improve. Consider expanding your business contacts. Abstain from eating junk food.

Capricorn

Your ideas will start taking shape. There will be additional workload at the workplace. Beware of seasonal illnesses.

Aquarius

Working professionals will be able to complete all assignments on time. Those in business will taste success. Believe in yourself.

Pisces

You will get opportunities to work on overseas assignments. Forge global partnerships. You will be prone to lower abdomen infections.