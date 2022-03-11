Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will earn money from numerous sources. Avoid lending money. Protect your eyes from infection.

Taurus

You'll be assigned new targets. Students will be able to make the right choices with ease. Avoid outside food.

Gemini

Keep an eye on expenses. Sit down with family members and brainstorm solutions. You will do well in exams.

Cancer

You may see increase in earnings. Follow discipline and prudence. Do not leave any work unfinished. Avoid ego issues.

Leo

You will make new acquaintances. Spend wisely. Distance will creep into relationships.

Virgo

Money will come your way. You will be able to win hearts with humility. You will become well-known in society.

Libra

Things will start to work out again. Get rid of people who are affecting you negatively. Avoid travel for work.

Scorpio

You will achieve new things at work. It might be hard to get along with your spouse. Believe in your abilities.

Sagittarius

Be cautious and don't trust anyone blindly. Ask your kids for help. You will be able to make new friends.

Capricorn

You will advance in your career. Talk to your seniors directly. Financial difficulties will be resolved.

Aquarius

You may face minor setbacks. Make relatives aware of your plans. Build team spirit.

Pisces

Beneficial week for you professionally. Good time to purchase property. Don't interfere in other people's lives.