Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Be prepared for a busy week. Consultants stand to gain significantly. Look at innovative solutions.

Taurus

Make rapid judgements and stay focused. Financial situation will improve due to increase in income. Broaden your social circle.

Gemini

Faith in god will bear fruit. Plan to change job. There might be a change in residence.

Cancer

Your patience will be tested. Family will be a source of strength. Exercise caution while making big decisions.

Leo

Do a health checkup. Unfinished tasks will accumulate. Avoid making financial decisions.

Virgo

Develop skills that will benefit your career. You will perform all duties on time. Yoga and meditation are recommended.

Libra

Expect good news at work. Your financial situation will improve. Stock investments will pay off.

Scorpio

Reassess your financial strategy. Unexpected expenses may limit savings. Domestic duties will keep you busy.

Sagittarius

Plans for meetings or trips will have to be changed. Your financial situation will progressively improve. There will be minor health problems related to throat and chest.

Capricorn

A new professional opportunity will come your way. You will receive assistance from your superiors. Plan a short trip.

Aquarius

Things may not go your way. Avoid new alliances. You will be prone to small injuries.

Pisces

Stay motivated and joyful. Job seekers will start seeing results. Enrol in an online course to improve your professional skills.