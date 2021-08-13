Future Speaks: Your horoscope for this week

Aries

Involve yourself in creative work. Spend more time with your children. High sugar levels can impact your immunity.

Taurus

Indulge in your hobbies. Working professionals will see a rise in income. Invest wisely. Chest ailments could surface.

Gemini

Adopt a bold attitude. A short trip is on the cards. Look at new investment opportunities.

Cancer

Expect financial problems. Avoid sharing your issues with friends or relatives. Keep working diligently.

Leo

Use your multitasking skills to complete all work on time. Important changes in your career are likely. Your spouse could face health issues.

Virgo

Don't hesitate to accept help from your elders. You will have to work hard to improve your relationship with your superiors. Students may get distracted.

Libra

Use your opportunities well. Expand your ventures through creativity. Eye-related issues could bother you.

Scorpio

Financial matters will continue to be in a mess. Unforeseen expenses are likely. Spend time with family and friends. Students should remain innovative.

Sagittarius

A favourable time for your career. Students will have to work hard to succeed in competitive exams. Stick to a balanced diet.

Capricorn

You may make wrong decisions. Communicate clearly with people in your personal and professional life. Lower back and joint problems could affect your morale.

Aquarius

Expect financial benefits. Those eligible are likely to tie the knot. Avoid spicy food. Expand your knowledge base.

Pisces

Instead of overthinking, trust your ability. There will be an increase in expenses. Establish harmony in the family.