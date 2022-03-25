Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will bag a new project. Work conditions will improve. Avoid bragging about your accomplishments.

Taurus

You will be able to finish all work on time. You will get many opportunities to expand your business. A chance to travel overseas will come your way.

Gemini

Your money flow will be high. A transfer is likely. Seek your parents' blessings.

Cancer

Re-evaluate your life goals. You will get the opportunity to travel overseas. Buy a new house.

Leo

Your workload and stress levels will rise. Decorate your house and buy a new car. You will recover from a persistent disease.

Virgo

You will be flooded with new job offers. Make plans to travel overseas. You may inherit money.

Libra

All roadblocks will be removed. Superiors will appreciate your effort. Make a real estate investment.

Scorpio

You may receive a promotion or salary increase. Make bold choices. Health issues will be resolved.

Sagittarius

Improved finances are indicated. Don't take any risky decision. You will inherit money or get rewards from investments.

Capricorn

Avoid procrastination. You will have no problem completing all pressing assignments. Keep an eye on employees.

Aquarius

Push yourself to the maximum. Financial situation will improve if you set new plans. Maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Pisces

Discover new ways to make money. Do not engage in office politics. Wedding plans will have to be put on hold.