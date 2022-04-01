Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Expand your spiritual horizons. Pay greater attention to details. Arguing with your superiors can get you into a lot of trouble.

Taurus

Start a business or a partnership right now. You can seize the chances you missed in the past. Use your conversational skills to make new friends.

Gemini

Professionals should expect to get the rewards for working hard. Business owners should put growth plans on hold. Pay close attention to your spouse's health.

Cancer

Couples will be able to get married. Good time for students to reach their goals. Avoid getting involved in pointless arguments with family members.

Leo

A rise in expenses is possible. Your love life will improve. You may encounter challenges relating to cold and cough.

Virgo

Try to complete activities ahead of schedule. Don't let your excitement get the better of you. Your social life demands your whole focus.

Libra

Express yourself with clarity and elegance. Mastering new abilities will help you advance at work. Channel your energy through physical activity such as sports.

Scorpio

Maintain a kind, compassionate and caring demeanour. Look out for new things to learn and experience. Work towards being strong and healthy.

Sagittarius

Connect with family and friends. You shouldn't start anything new. Engage in relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga.

Capricorn

Avoid communication gaps in your personal and work lives. You will be able to pay back outstanding loans. Married people may have small disagreements.

Aquarius

Invest in property. An old case will be decided in your favour. Disclosing your strategy and intentions may result in failure.

Pisces

Maintain a consistent approach to achieve your goals. Investing in stocks and real estate will be favourable. Minor problems relating to chest and stomach can be resolved with timely action.