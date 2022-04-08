Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Business people will advance gradually. There is the possibility of tension and disagreement in your marriage. Be open to feedback from others.

Taurus

You will establish a reputation as an expert. Journeys to other lands are on the cards. You may experience issues with eyes, abdomen or urinary tract.

Gemini

You will gain fame and popularity. There are hints of a work change. Lovers may face ego issues.

Cancer

Good relationships with elderly people will benefit you. Working professionals are likely to receive a pay raise. Guard against minor injuries.

Leo

Your efforts will be succesful. Short travels will be beneficial. Your work will speak for itself.

Virgo

Bitterness might have an impact on your family life. Those in business are likely to obtain a new loan. Students will be able to pass any competitive exam.

Libra

You are likely to advance to a position of power. Avoid ego clashes with partners. Good time to travel and explore.

Scorpio

You may be given the option to relocate abroad. A pending legal matter will be resolved in your favour. Be cool and tolerant.

Sagittarius

Your income will continue to rise and your self-esteem will be at an all-time high, company will turn a profit. Your relationships with well-known individuals will get stronger. Issues may crop up in your romantic life.

Capricorn

Your authority at work will grow, as will your income. Opt for a new home or automobile. You should be able to find a good match.

Aquarius

People will approach you for advice on professional and personal matters. Good time to go on a trip to exotic areas. Relationship with spouse needs to be strengthened.

Pisces

Stress is likely to increase. Avoid investing in any new venture. Take extra precautions if any health issues are detected.