Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Partnerships in business will be fruitful. Business travel will provide positive outcome. Love is in the air.

Taurus

Life's challenges can test you at every level. Choose your words carefully. Don't engage in office gossip.

Gemini

Your creative tendencies will come to the fore. You will receive money from numerous sources. Heed advice from elders.

Cancer

You may get promoted or assigned a new role and title. Increase your assets through a home or vehicle. Spend quality time with your spouse and children.

Leo

Profits will accrue from your entrepreneurial efforts. Take a short trip with your loved one. Your interest in religion and spirituality will grow.

Virgo

You may be allocated work that is not compatible. Remain composed and patient. Be transparent in relationships.

Libra

This is an excellent time to go on trips. Those involved in media and glamour will benefit. Be flexible in your outlook.

Scorpio

There is a possibility of travelling overseas. Spend quality time with your partner. Avoid taking any loan.

Sagittarius

You'll be able to come up with innovative answers. Your personal life will be revitalised. Grow your social network.

Capricorn

You'll have to put in more effort than usual. Don't get into a fight with your spouse. Guard against stomach ailments.

Aquarius

You may meet an important person who can help you achieve professional success. Develop your own business. Work out more often.

Pisces

Trade is expected to grow in value for those in the business world. Be cool when interacting with your partner. Avoid arguing with seniors.