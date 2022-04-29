Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Be wary of competition at work. Your income is expected to continue its upward trend. Make fresh investments to preserve your long-term ambitions.

Taurus

Get things done. A new project will keep you busy. Keep an eye on your expenses. Steer clear of hot food.

Gemini

Treat each issue with merit. You will have to make an official trip. Business people might enter into new contracts.

Cancer

Some of you may get the chance to work for a foreign firm. Keep a close eye on your spending. Be organised and disciplined.

Leo

You will be able to pay off all debts. Refrain from lending money to anyone. Focus on improving your mental well-being.

Virgo

A wide range of projects will keep you busy. You may find new ways to earn more money. Upgrade your professional skills.

Libra

Try something new. You may experience additional stress at work. Don't take any chances with your money. Stay grounded when dealing with loved ones.

Scorpio

Try to be lighthearted. Business owners may have to borrow money to stay in operation. Students will get the chance to study in another country.

Sagittarius

New contracts will boost your financial outlook. You will go on a short trip with your partner. Taking your spouse's input on any issue is a good idea.

Capricorn

Finish projects that have been on the back burner for a while. Keep your savings and goals under wraps. Spend time at home.

Aquarius

It is a good idea to get into a business partnership with a close friend or family member. Always maintain your composure. Watch out for eye-related ailments.

Pisces

Work can cause physical and emotional fatigue. Make sure there is no misunderstanding with your spouse. Stomach troubles may bother you.