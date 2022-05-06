Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Mood swings and difficulties in doing everyday tasks are possible. Adhere to tight rules of conduct. Work out every day to maintain a healthy weight.

Taurus

You'll shine this week on many levels and experience positive changes. You will be recognised for your achievements. You and your partner can embark on a short trip.

Gemini

You will achieve your goals. There will be plenty of opportunities to make money. Establish clear expectations up front.

Cancer

Avoid lending money. Don't let personal and work lives mix. Pay attention to seasonal ailments.

Leo

Seek career opportunities overseas. Analyse every business agreement that is on the cards. Sleep properly and allow your nerves to rest.

Virgo

The higher-ups will encourage your efforts. You can generate quick profit. Avoid street food.

Libra

You will earn a higher pay. Be polite when dealing with higher-ups. Focus on your job.

Scorpio

Your overconfidence might undermine you. Go on leisure activities with your partner. Relax your mind and body.

Sagittarius

Avoid unethical or immoral acts. Businessmen need to be careful when signing contracts. Over-eating or over-drinking may impair blood circulation.

Capricorn

Your superiors and co-workers may be difficult to deal with. Relationship with spouse may become stale. Handle your problems calmly.

Aquarius

Those in government service will gain recognition. Your love life will be cheerful. Stick to your commitments.

Pisces

It may become difficult for you to effectively express your thoughts to others. Cash flow may fluctuate. Your spouse might be demanding.