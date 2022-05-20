Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Expect great outcomes. Your inventiveness and spontaneity are likely to improve. Don't shy away from expressing yourself.

Taurus

You will achieve your goals without much effort. You may inherit property or receive unexpected earnings. Some of you may buy a house or car.

Gemini

You will complete any task you set out to do. Short excursions are advantageous. Don't be overconfident.

Cancer

Excellent time to buy land or property. Your capacity to influence others will improve. Don't lend money to anyone. Watch your words.

Leo

Your confidence and self-belief will be high. You will think outside the box. Establish strategies and map out future goals.

Virgo

You may have to spend more to live comfortably. Avoid arguing with colleagues. You may have to work longer hours.

Libra

Look for strategies to boost your revenue. Avoid impulsive purchases. A short journey is possible. Make new connections.

Scorpio

Communicate your feelings to those closest to you. You will have a new perspective on life. Your efforts are likely to yield better pay and position.

Sagittarius

You will feel more optimistic, which will benefit your health and well-being. It is a good time to invest and multiply your holdings. Entrepreneurs can better negotiate agreements.

Capricorn

There might be an unexpected inheritance or investment returns. Business people will notice an increase in earnings. Work on your people skills.

Aquarius

You and your partner will have greater understanding and harmony. Your standard of living will improve. It is a good time for business people to start new projects.

Pisces

There may be an increase in spending. Your hard work and effort at work will be rewarded. Do not quarrel or argue.