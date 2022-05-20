Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries
Expect great outcomes. Your inventiveness and spontaneity are likely to improve. Don't shy away from expressing yourself.
Taurus
You will achieve your goals without much effort. You may inherit property or receive unexpected earnings. Some of you may buy a house or car.
Gemini
You will complete any task you set out to do. Short excursions are advantageous. Don't be overconfident.
Cancer
Excellent time to buy land or property. Your capacity to influence others will improve. Don't lend money to anyone. Watch your words.
Leo
Your confidence and self-belief will be high. You will think outside the box. Establish strategies and map out future goals.
Virgo
You may have to spend more to live comfortably. Avoid arguing with colleagues. You may have to work longer hours.
Libra
Look for strategies to boost your revenue. Avoid impulsive purchases. A short journey is possible. Make new connections.
Scorpio
Communicate your feelings to those closest to you. You will have a new perspective on life. Your efforts are likely to yield better pay and position.
Sagittarius
You will feel more optimistic, which will benefit your health and well-being. It is a good time to invest and multiply your holdings. Entrepreneurs can better negotiate agreements.
Capricorn
There might be an unexpected inheritance or investment returns. Business people will notice an increase in earnings. Work on your people skills.
Aquarius
You and your partner will have greater understanding and harmony. Your standard of living will improve. It is a good time for business people to start new projects.
Pisces
There may be an increase in spending. Your hard work and effort at work will be rewarded. Do not quarrel or argue.