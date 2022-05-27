Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will continue to gain from various sources. Make a good financial plan. Those with government-related jobs are likely to get the desired transfer and promotion.

Taurus

Avoid lending or borrowing money. Take care of all your family responsibilities. You may face small health issues.

Gemini

Make changes to improve your lifestyle. Avoid taking on too much workload. Make the best use of your money.

Cancer

Expand your business activities creatively. Keep an eye on your expenses. Avoid over-thinking.

Leo

Expect a major financial gain. Good time to buy a new house or vehicle. Travel for work will bring gains.

Virgo

Increase your exposure among influential people. Participate in social activities. Your career will move in a positive direction.

Libra

Don't blindly trust anyone or reveal your cards. You will be able to make sound investments. Pay attention to the needs of family members.

Scorpio

Don't get into arguments. Mental stress is likely to increase. Those in business may have to go on an unplanned trip for work.

Sagittarius

Maintain restraint. Relationships can be demanding. Spend time with your children.

Capricorn

Make every effort to complete your work with efficiency. Stop paying attention to unproductive matters. Your spouse will be supportive.

Aquarius

Keep yourself as busy as possible without losing your peace of mind. Take advice from experienced people. Join an upskilling programme.

Pisces

You will feel refreshed. Create new strategies, taking into account the experience of others. Students will perform exceedingly well.