Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will recover from an ailment that has been plaguing you for a long time. Your relationship with superiors will improve. Initiate new meetings.

Taurus

You will be able to execute your ideas with precision and authority, and face challenges and pressures with great resolve. Focus on building relationships.

Gemini

Any miscommunication might damage your reputation. Heavy workload will increase your mental strain. Unexpected travel may worsen existing problems.

Cancer

Time for enjoyment, success and advancement. Business people are likely to conclude lucrative transactions. This is a good time to try new food and exercises.

Leo

Watch your temper as it can lead to conflicts with family and friends. Not a good time for investments. You may receive unexpected benefits.

Virgo

Business people might encounter unfavourable outcomes. Avoid making rash financial judgments. Keep your temper under control.

Libra

Poor confidence can hinder your productivity and effectiveness. Some of you will get the chance to travel abroad for business. Be prudent with your spending.

Scorpio

You are likely to earn from varied sources. New relationships will prove beneficial in the long term. Look to invest in property.

Sagittarius

You will be able to complete projects you started. You will receive assistance from siblings. Contribute to social causes.

Capricorn

You will find new ways to improve your income. You may face rivalry at the workplace. Your family will provide you with support and affection.

Aquarius

Believe in your potential, develop your abilities and remain positive. Aggressive communication might cause discomfort at work. Your partner will provide assistance.

Pisces

Not an ideal time to initiate any new businesses or joint ventures. Your expenses may increase. Avoid arguments.