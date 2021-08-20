Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries
Envying other people's achievements will not serve you well. Keep away from illegal financial transactions. Lower abdomen issues may bother you.
Taurus
Work will be hectic and tiring. Avoid professional conflicts. Be diplomatic with all. Family life will be harmonious.
Gemini
Employed people may face a financial crunch. Don't trust anyone blindly. Spouse will remain supportive.
Cancer
Working professionals can expect a positive change. Avoid investments in real estate. Health will get better.
Leo
Financial status will improve. Working professionals will get positive results. Take decisions calmly.
Virgo
You are likely to get many opportunities. Expenditure can exceed income. Avoid sharing your concerns with others. Work towards family harmony.
Libra
Remain available on short notice to handle medical situations. Students who wish to pursue higher education will be successful. Plan your career road map.
Scorpio
Positive changes will take place at the workplace. Try to control expenses. There could be issues with your spouse.
Sagittarius
Your mood is likely to be affected. Your partner may cheat you. Follow a strict diet. Capricorn
Lack of mental peace can cause distraction. Participate in religious activities. Spend time with friends and family.
Aquarius
You may be gripped with negative thoughts. Expect positive financial results. Solve your household and family issues.
Pisces
Stress can affect your health. Enjoy spare time with family and friends. Those who are unemployed need to wait for a bit longer to find work.