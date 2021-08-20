Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Envying other people's achievements will not serve you well. Keep away from illegal financial transactions. Lower abdomen issues may bother you.

Taurus

Work will be hectic and tiring. Avoid professional conflicts. Be diplomatic with all. Family life will be harmonious.

Gemini

Employed people may face a financial crunch. Don't trust anyone blindly. Spouse will remain supportive.

Cancer

Working professionals can expect a positive change. Avoid investments in real estate. Health will get better.

Leo

Financial status will improve. Working professionals will get positive results. Take decisions calmly.

Virgo

You are likely to get many opportunities. Expenditure can exceed income. Avoid sharing your concerns with others. Work towards family harmony.

Libra

Remain available on short notice to handle medical situations. Students who wish to pursue higher education will be successful. Plan your career road map.

Scorpio

Positive changes will take place at the workplace. Try to control expenses. There could be issues with your spouse.

Sagittarius

Your mood is likely to be affected. Your partner may cheat you. Follow a strict diet. Capricorn

Lack of mental peace can cause distraction. Participate in religious activities. Spend time with friends and family.

Aquarius

You may be gripped with negative thoughts. Expect positive financial results. Solve your household and family issues.

Pisces

Stress can affect your health. Enjoy spare time with family and friends. Those who are unemployed need to wait for a bit longer to find work.