Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Work on your public image. Be on your best behaviour. Good time to change jobs.

Taurus

Your expenses will rise. Your capabilities will help you move up at work. Avoid eating spicy food and drink plenty of water.

Gemini

You will get more money or a promotion at work. You may have to make important decisions. Avoid getting into new partnerships.

Cancer

Be diplomatic at work. Those in business will have to make multiple trips to get a job done. Working professionals have to be diplomatic. Issues relating to chest and eyes can bother you.

Leo

Your superiors may give you more work to do. You will get opportunities to make money. Avoid speculative investments.

Virgo

Your dedication and sincerity will impress your superiors. Those in business need to look at different strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Romantic life will be fantastic.

Libra

You will earn the trust and respect of your colleagues. There are chances of bagging a job abroad. Making investments will benefit you.

Scorpio

Your superiors will be happy with your work and assign you new responsibilities. Investing in business will be profitable. Do not spend unnecessarily.

Sagittarius

Try not to indulge in arguments with seniors and complete your work on time. A job transfer will be beneficial. Relationship with your partner will improve.

Capricorn

There might be difficulties with your job. It will be a good time for businessmen. Trust your partner.

Aquarius

Put your intelligence to good use. Be more authoritative at work. It will be a profitable month for traders and businessmen.

Pisces

Your work will be appreciated in the office. You will make new strategies for business growth. Try to maintain a happy atmosphere at home.

The objective is to place the digits 1 to 9 only, once in each of the small 3x3 squares. At the same time, you must create a row of unique digits going across and down over the large grid.

lSOLUTIONSONFACING PAGE llAstro Zindagi by Neeraj Dhankher, an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology.