Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Gains from many sources are on the way. Unexpected transfer orders are possible. Dispute between you and spouse may be sparked by a small issue.

Taurus

You will obtain good results at work because you will be very focused. You may decide to buy a vehicle. Broaden your knowledge.

Gemini

You will meet people who can help shape your future. A trip will bring you closer to peace of mind. There's a possibility you will make money if you go into business.

Cancer

Some significant responsibilities might fall into your lap. You will have some mystical experiences. Keep a close eye on your actions and words.

Leo

There may be problems in some of your relationships. This is a good time for company owners. Your social standing will improve.

Virgo

Your costs might significantly rise. Travel can bring benefits. Your work efforts will result in a promotion. Avoid starting any legal proceedings.

Libra

Your income will improve and avenues to profits will open up. People in a romantic relationship might go through difficult times. Make property-related investments.

Scorpio

You may be given the opportunity to head a new project. Your domestic life will be smooth. Seek your parents' blessings.

Sagittarius

Your social standing will rise and you will get an abundance of money and wealth. Travelling abroad will be advantageous. Children will make progress in their studies.

Capricorn

You might inherit family property. Start a new endeavour or business venture. Issues relating to lower back can affect you.

Aquarius

Your health will gradually improve. Ego and temper problems can affect marital life. Household costs will rise.

Pisces

You will outwit your competitors. Your financial status will continue to be steady. Some of you will get the chance to go abroad.