Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

This week will be extremely favourable. Your income is going to rise. Make investments wisely.

Taurus

You'll get a better-paying job offer soon. Avoid speculative pursuits like gambling. Dealing in real estate might be profitable.

Gemini

You'll achieve financial and monetary benefits. Refrain from being overly critical or airing your opinions in front of others. Any form of long-term investment must be avoided.

Cancer

Take part in activities that are relaxing. Your intelligence will dazzle everyone. Take nutritious food.

Leo

Make new investments. Relationships with loved ones will improve. Keep an eye on your spending.

Virgo

You are likely to travel. Make connections with influential people. You may face tight deadlines.

Libra

You will make money from a variety of sources. Your search for a compatible mate will be successful. Work on your communication skills.

Scorpio

You will experience professional progress and success. Investments made now will pay off in the long run. Avoid taking short cuts.

Sagittarius

Cheerful attitude will be beneficial for your general health and well-being. Professionally, things will go smoothly. Long-distance and work-related travel will be beneficial.

Capricorn

You might experience some ups and downs related to work. Consider your words before you speak. Travelling can harm your health.

Aquarius

You will work on several projects or deals and earn a considerable income. Take care of your partner's health. Communicate your emotions more openly.

Pisces

Your bills will probably go up. Your efforts will move you closer to reaching your long-term objectives. Maintain a healthy diet and meditate.

lAstro Zindagi by Neeraj Dhankher,

an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic,

KP and Nadi Astrology.