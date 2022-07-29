Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You'll pick up new business skills that will advance your career. Express yourself clearly. Maintain good oral hygiene.

Taurus

Your communication skills will impress. Continue to be amiable and considerate. Your ability to manage money will significantly enhance your financial situation.

Gemini

Refrain from starting new projects or making investments. Improve your self-development. Practise yoga and meditation.

Cancer

The hard work you have put in will pay off. Those in business with foreign connections will see positive outcomes. Keep personal and professional lines of communication open.

Leo

You'll be able to complete things more quickly and effectively. Invest in real estate. Don't share your plans.

Virgo

To get the outcomes you want, put in a lot of effort and be persistent. Your professional status will rise. Explore your creative side.

Libra

Avoid misunderstandings. Investigate fresh spiritual realms. You may get money from unexpected sources.

Scorpio

Starting a new venture will be beneficial. Use interpersonal skills to your advantage. Singles may find their perfect partner.

Sagittarius

Working professionals will reap rewards. Relationships will run smoothly and peacefully. Focus on consolidation.

Capricorn

Do not get involved in pointless arguments. Demonstrate your abilities. Lovers will get married.

Aquarius

Your costs may rise. Love life will flourish. You will benefit from your spouse's assistance.

Pisces

Things will be in your favour in legal proceedings. Complete your work well in advance. Focus on your relationships.